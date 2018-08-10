Quebecor (QBR.B) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quebecor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.70.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of Quebecor traded down C$0.84, reaching C$27.56, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 338,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,298. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$19.50 and a 12-month high of C$25.27.

Quebecor Inc is a telecommunications and media company. The Company’s segments include Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions (including data centers), cable and mobile telephony and over-the-top video services in Canada.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.