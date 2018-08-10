Quanterix (QTRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05), reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. 34,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,749. The company has a market cap of $325.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanterix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, SVP Ernest Orticerio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

