Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Receives $84.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.95.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $246,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $388,604.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,135 shares in the company, valued at $16,549,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,754 shares of company stock worth $4,508,414. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 159.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo opened at $85.51 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $86.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $692.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.97 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

