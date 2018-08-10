QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.06 Million

Equities analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post $45.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.25 million. QCR posted sales of $35.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $175.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.59 million to $179.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $197.47 million per share, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $201.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). QCR had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. 63,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,765. QCR has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38.

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $71,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,890.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $42,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,829 shares of company stock valued at $137,336. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,102,000 after buying an additional 76,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QCR by 22.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 80,850 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in QCR by 9.8% in the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 235,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in QCR by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the second quarter worth approximately $10,306,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.