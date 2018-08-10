Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Thermon Group Holdings Inc Increased by SunTrust Banks (THR)

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Thermon Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst C. Brady now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Thermon Group had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on THR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

NYSE THR opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $813.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

