Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Kraft Heinz Co Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (KHC)

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Jagdale now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 40.85%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of Kraft Heinz opened at $60.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 70.42%.

In related news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

