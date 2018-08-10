Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Shutterfly in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.97. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Shutterfly’s FY2019 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Shutterfly alerts:

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.96. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $443.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shutterfly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shutterfly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shutterfly opened at $77.65 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Shutterfly has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Shutterfly by 116.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Shutterfly by 36.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Shutterfly by 15.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shutterfly by 11.2% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Shutterfly by 2.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period.

In other Shutterfly news, CFO Michael W. Pope sold 4,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $444,793.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwayne A. Black sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $312,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,219 shares of company stock worth $12,862,651. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.