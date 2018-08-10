Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. Reduced by Boenning Scattergood (MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Mueller Water Products opened at $11.66 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

