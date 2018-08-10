Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Raised by Analyst

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Weight Watchers International in a report released on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Weight Watchers International to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.56.

Shares of Weight Watchers International opened at $77.43 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Weight Watchers International has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $409.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 1st quarter valued at $82,450,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,761,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,424,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,432,000 after purchasing an additional 696,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,820,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,031,000 after purchasing an additional 691,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

