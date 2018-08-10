Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Vericel Corp Boosted by Analyst (VCEL)

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vericel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 million.

VCEL has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vericel from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Vericel has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $544.76 million, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 3.18.

In other Vericel news, insider Dominick Colangelo sold 28,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $404,692.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,720.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,840 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $6,298,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,196,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 521,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,917,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

