Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

NBR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nabors Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.58. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $761.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.76 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.72%.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

