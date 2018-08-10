Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Materialise NV Lowered by KeyCorp (MTLS)

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Materialise in a report released on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materialise’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Materialise had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.92 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTLS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $13.40 on Friday. Materialise has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,298.00, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Materialise by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 254,681 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter worth about $1,410,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Materialise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 934,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 109,493 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.