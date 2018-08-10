Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Colfax Corp Raised by Seaport Global Securities (CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colfax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $925.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.07 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colfax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.28.

Colfax opened at $33.07 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,291,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,806,000 after acquiring an additional 804,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,829,000 after acquiring an additional 450,807 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Colfax by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,820,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Colfax by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,843,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,720,000 after acquiring an additional 59,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,724,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,923,000 after acquiring an additional 537,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 20,488 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $682,660.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,976.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 873 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $28,355.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $719,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

