Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Concho Resources Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CXO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $185.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $165.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Concho Resources from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $196.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $217.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Concho Resources opened at $134.84 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $106.73 and a 12 month high of $163.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In other news, Director Mark B. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.39 per share, with a total value of $268,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,818.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Concho Resources by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

