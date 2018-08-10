Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Ovid Therapeutics Inc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) – Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.60) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OVID. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Ovid Therapeutics opened at $6.02 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $149.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.05. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 83.3% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 109.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 165.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

