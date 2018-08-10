Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) Reduced by DA Davidson

BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BofI in a report released on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BofI’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). BofI had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.81 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on BofI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded BofI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BofI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on BofI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BofI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BOFI opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BofI has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOFI. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BofI during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BofI during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BofI during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of BofI during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of BofI during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Gary Burke sold 57,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,368,305.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,809,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,493,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

