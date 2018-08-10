Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Archrock Inc (AROC) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Archrock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now expects that the energy company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $226.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million.

AROC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. FBR & Co boosted their price objective on Archrock from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Archrock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

NYSE:AROC opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Archrock has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $939.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 2.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 82.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,435,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,221,000 after buying an additional 8,355,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 570.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,176,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,048,000 after buying an additional 1,852,114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 1,286.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,034,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after buying an additional 959,629 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the second quarter worth about $10,394,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter worth about $6,465,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Edward Rice sold 67,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $790,381.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,776.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Ingersoll sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $150,959.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,331 shares in the company, valued at $853,572.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently -265.00%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

