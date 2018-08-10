Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 156,577 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,577 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.42% of Avis Budget Group worth $63,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $627,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $429,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 152.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter.

CAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Michael K. Tucker sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $310,374.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

