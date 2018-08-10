Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.19 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STL. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after buying an additional 635,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,906,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,091,000 after buying an additional 390,440 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,219,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after buying an additional 364,217 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,090,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,622,000 after buying an additional 230,192 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 864,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $276.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 14,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $364,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $113,150.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,243.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

