Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Holdings in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 256,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after buying an additional 118,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $18,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk opened at $62.96 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.50. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $64.31.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $141.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.96 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. equities research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John T. Keiser sold 15,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $912,640.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,087.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,706. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zendesk to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

