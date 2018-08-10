Prudential Financial (PRU) PT Raised to $124.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s FY2018 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.71.

Prudential Financial traded down $2.85, reaching $97.09, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 47,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,760. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $92.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,060,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,466 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 557.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 823,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,277,000 after purchasing an additional 698,362 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 520,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,846,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,045,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

