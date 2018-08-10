Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Position Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,996.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 173,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Shares of Prudential Financial opened at $99.94 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $92.05 and a twelve month high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

