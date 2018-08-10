Prototanium (PR) Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges

Prototanium (CURRENCY:PR) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Prototanium has a total market cap of $147,789.00 and $69.00 worth of Prototanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prototanium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00011576 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prototanium has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Altcoin (ALT) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00174933 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002206 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000193 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Prototanium Coin Profile

Prototanium (CRYPTO:PR) is a coin. Prototanium’s total supply is 197,006 coins. The official website for Prototanium is prototanium.uno

Prototanium Coin Trading

Prototanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prototanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prototanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prototanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

