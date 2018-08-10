Protective Insurance Corp Class B (PTVCB) Issues Earnings Results

Protective Insurance Corp Class B (NASDAQ:PTVCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $116.56 million during the quarter. Protective Insurance Corp Class B had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%.

Shares of Protective Insurance Corp Class B traded up $0.25, reaching $23.65, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,510. Protective Insurance Corp Class B has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

