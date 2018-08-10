Protean (PRN) Price Tops $0.0000

Protean (CURRENCY:PRN) traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Protean coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Protean has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $133.00 worth of Protean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Protean has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Protean alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015629 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009337 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00329609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00193714 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000160 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.47 or 0.07968762 BTC.

Protean Profile

Protean’s official Twitter account is @ProteaniaTech . The official website for Protean is protean.ga

Protean Coin Trading

Protean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Protean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Protean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Protean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Protean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Protean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.