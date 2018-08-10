Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price objective increased by Leerink Swann from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PTGX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. 2,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,375. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $233.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.18.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 56.92%. The company had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 million. equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder X L.P. Canaan sold 77,591 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $494,254.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan Giraudo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

