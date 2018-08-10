Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PB. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares traded up $0.05, reaching $73.01, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 12,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,925. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $190.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

In related news, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $138,643.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,731,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,385,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,927,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,197,000 after buying an additional 108,731 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,511,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

