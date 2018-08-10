Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $4.76 Million Position in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 3.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,202,000 after acquiring an additional 68,395 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.00 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,193 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $295.47 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $227.31 and a twelve month high of $312.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

