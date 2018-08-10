Progressive Corp (PGR) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Progressive were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4,577.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,306,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,676,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,692 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,081,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,554 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,910,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,534,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $62.54 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.21.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $762,804.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,723 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,650.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 455,377 shares in the company, valued at $27,017,517.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,103 shares of company stock worth $4,068,025. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

