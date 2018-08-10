Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 461,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,634,000 after buying an additional 338,606 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,250,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 265,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,889,000 after buying an additional 197,459 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,257,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 13,274.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 103,146 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.83. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $161.51 and a 52-week high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $413.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.61 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $282.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.88, for a total transaction of $2,538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,567,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,363,586.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.