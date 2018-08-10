Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,624 Shares of Cambrex Co. (CBM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cambrex were worth $14,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Cambrex during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cambrex during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambrex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Cambrex during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cambrex during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Cambrex opened at $63.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.40. Cambrex Co. has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $67.75.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $152.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Cambrex Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBM. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambrex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, VP Samantha Hanley sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $1,722,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,845,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,742,207.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,250 shares of company stock worth $18,740,653. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

