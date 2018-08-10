Price Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28,671.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 750,335 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 35,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 101.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,829,000 after buying an additional 255,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $306,000.

Shares of DIA opened at $255.16 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $215.73 and a 1 year high of $265.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

