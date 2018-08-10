PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Position Raised by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,048,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after acquiring an additional 106,456 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,199,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRAH. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.23 and a fifty-two week high of $108.02. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $722.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

