PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to post $3.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.92 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $15.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.44 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $16.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,333,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,975,000 after purchasing an additional 166,490 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 444,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries opened at $109.21 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $100.36 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

