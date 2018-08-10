Power Financial (PWF) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PWF. Barclays cut their price target on Power Financial to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Power Financial to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Power Financial from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Power Financial alerts:

Shares of Power Financial stock opened at C$31.15 on Tuesday. Power Financial has a twelve month low of C$30.30 and a twelve month high of C$37.00.

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

In other Power Financial news, Director Robert Jeffrey Orr sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.61, for a total transaction of C$4,076,250.00.

Power Financial Company Profile

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death and dismemberment, health and dental protection, creditor, and direct marketing insurance products, as well as specialty products; and wealth accumulation and annuity products.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Power Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.