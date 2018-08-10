Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Stock Price

Media headlines about Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) have been trending positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Achieve Life Sciences earned a daily sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.8919347051378 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences traded down $0.04, hitting $3.08, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 191,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,148. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

