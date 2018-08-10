Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,587,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,091. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $64.56.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,364.89% and a negative return on equity of 109.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. research analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lis sold 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $231,158.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,202.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,251,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,351,000 after buying an additional 583,581 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 686.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 385,547 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,069,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 243,917 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1,198.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 145,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,036,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,132,000 after purchasing an additional 137,434 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

