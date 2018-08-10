PolyOne Co. (POL) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,664,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $71,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POL. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PolyOne in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 116.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POL. SunTrust Banks cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

In related news, Director William Howard Powell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $173,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. PolyOne had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $914.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 31.67%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

