Points International (PCOM) Issues Earnings Results

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Points International had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter.

Shares of Points International traded up $0.80, hitting $16.16, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 141,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,628. Points International has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $214.40 million, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Points International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Points International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

