Pluralsight Inc (PS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

In other Pluralsight news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Gp, purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at about $1,091,606,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at about $76,849,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at about $29,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at about $17,519,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at about $12,240,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 401,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,229. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $29.84.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

