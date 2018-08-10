Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

In other news, COO Alexander Stadlin sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $51,751.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $30,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,483 shares of company stock worth $110,147. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 54,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,892,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 206,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts opened at $10.37 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of -0.17.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

