Plains GP (PAGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAGP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Plains GP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of PAGP opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. equities analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Plains GP by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,273,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after acquiring an additional 559,191 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Plains GP by 17.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,898,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,371 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Plains GP by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,065,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,172,000 after acquiring an additional 524,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 53.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,272,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 5.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,561,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after acquiring an additional 185,975 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.