Pitcairn Co. Takes Position in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.9% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,306 shares of company stock valued at $488,849. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy opened at $80.81 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.