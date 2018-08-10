Pitcairn Co. Buys New Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 113.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.49, for a total value of $979,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,241,647.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

WTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $994.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group opened at $941.20 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $786.23 and a fifty-two week high of $946.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -109.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.89. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 147.61%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

