Pirl (PIRL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20,974.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $20,974.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001866 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000527 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 23,481,461 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.