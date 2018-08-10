PiplCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $117,952.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded 24% lower against the dollar. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $117,952.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015595 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00329873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00193011 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000158 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $511.08 or 0.07953841 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

