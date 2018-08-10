Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Dropbox Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (DBX)

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Dropbox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Zukin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

DBX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.14. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,986,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

