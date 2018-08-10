Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Laredo Petroleum Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Sunday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 51.05% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $351.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LPI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Williams Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.28.

Shares of LPI opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 60.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,509,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,104,000 after buying an additional 3,954,104 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.4% during the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 6,285,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 264,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 24.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,747,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 941,336 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 267.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,452,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 292,051 shares in the last quarter.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

