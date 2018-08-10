Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Emerge Energy Services LP’s Q3 2018 Earnings (EMES)

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Emerge Energy Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Emerge Energy Services’ FY2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 million. Emerge Energy Services had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Cowen set a $8.00 price target on Emerge Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Emerge Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of Emerge Energy Services opened at $5.97 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $184.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.93. Emerge Energy Services has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Emerge Energy Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Emerge Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Emerge Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Emerge Energy Services by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Emerge Energy Services by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,585 shares in the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

