Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources opened at $185.65 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.08). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $2,126,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 566,894 shares in the company, valued at $120,538,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank E. Hopkins sold 893 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total transaction of $184,502.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,669.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,652,624. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $1,036,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Mobius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $10,152,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 135.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 594,792 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,174,000 after purchasing an additional 342,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

